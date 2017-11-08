North Fork SurgiCenter, a proposed renovation of a 5,500-square-foot building on Boisseau Avenue in Southold to medical offices, received site plan approval from the Southold Town Planning Board Monday.

It was among three projects across Southold Town to move forward at the meeting.

The site plan for the property, a former Suffolk County Water Authority site near the Long Island Rail Road tracks, was approved after more details were disclosed about the operations there. The business will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with six staff members, including only one physician, working at a time, representatives said.

The project had been met with concerns from neighbors who said at a public hearing in July that it would add traffic to the mostly residential street.

A 24-square-foot unlit sign was also added to the proposal to meet requirements. The 1.15-acre property, which features 16 parking spaces, is zoned Light Industrial.

Sannino Winery

Sannino Winery and Tasting Room in Cutchogue received final site plan approval from the Planning Board Monday following a conditional approval in June.

The two-story building on Alvahs Lane features a 2,852-square-foot first-floor wine production facility, sales and wine education room and a second floor office. There are 39 parking stalls and it is in the A-C Zoning District.

Site plan approval was granted with eight conditions, including a maximum occupancy of 235 people, a maximum of 39 vehicles on site and a limit on bus and limousine access. No more than two buses or five limousines will be allowed on site at a time.

The winery owners also agreed to host no more than 12 special events on the property per year.

North Fork United Methodist Church

The North Fork United Methodist Church was also given site plan approval Monday night with no discussion.

The proposal calls for construction of a one story, 7,640 square-foot place of worship with 42 parking stalls on Route 48 in Southold. It sits on 2.45 acres in the Limited Business Zoning District.

North Fork United Methodist Church was founded in 2014 when congregations from Southold and Cutchogue merged. They were later joined by congregations in Greenport and Orient.

