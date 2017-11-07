Stanley J. Harris of Greenport died at his home Oct. 15, 2017, surrounded by his loving family. He was 94.

He was born at the family home in Peconic Oct. 24, 1922, to Peter and Marianna Harris.

Stanley was employed, as was his father, for Long Island Produce Fertilizing Company in Southold. There came a point in time that he was transferred from the fertilizer operation over to the farm machinery repair shop. He became so good at his trade that many local farmers would come knocking at the door for his help. The family garage would be full of farm equipment all winter. He later moved his employment to Plum Island Animal Disease Center as a boiler operator, where he was employed until his retirement.

Stanley was a World War II veteran, having enlisted in the U.S. Navy Dec. 11, 1942, and was assigned aboard the USS Boise. During World War II, he attained the European Theater Ribbon (two stars), the Asiatic-Pacific Ribbon (four stars), the Philippine Liberation Ribbon (two stars), the Victory Ribbon, and the Good Conduct Medal. Stanley was honorably discharged Dec. 26, 1945.

Following Stanley’s return home from active service in the U.S. Navy, he met the love of his life, Jeanne Marie Webb of Greenport. They were married Feb. 8, 1948, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. They were married for 69 years.

Stanley is survived by his loving wife, Jeanne; his children, Keith (Kathy), of Wading River, Mary Ellen Gaylord of Shirley and Pete (June), of Greenport; his grandchildren, Dr. Keith (Vanessa), of Wading River, Cliff (Kelly), of Greenport, Nick (Kim) Gaylord of Bastrop, Texas, SSG Jack (Kim) Gaylord of New Hampton, N.Y., and Kristy (Kameron) Kaiser of Hampton Bays; great-grandchildren, Naomi, Keith III, Georgia, and Donovan, who was born on Grampy’s 95th birthday. Also surviving are his brother Barney Harris of Mattituck and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers John and Edward and sisters, Helen Andruski, Frances Walsh and Vera Powers.

Stanley enjoyed many hobbies, including spinning on the dance floor dancing the Polka, fluke fishing in the Peconic Bay, scalloping, splitting firewood, New York Mets baseball and, of course, shooting off fireworks displays with his son Pete and grandson Cliff.

The family received visitors Oct. 18 at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A U.S. Navy honor guard performed a flag ceremony to honor Stanley’s past service as a sailor during World War II, with the flag being presented to his widow in appreciation from a thankful nation. Graveside services were held at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue, Father Richard Hoerning of St. Agnes R.C. Church officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to Phenix Hook & Ladder Co. 1 and Relief Hose Co. 2 Fourth of July Fireworks Fund, P.O. Box 58, Greenport, NY 11944 or East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton, NY 11978.

This is a paid notice.

