Regina A. DeDuck, a longtime resident of Greenport, died in Rochester, N.Y., Nov. 4. She was 95.

The daughter of Maryanna and Boleslaw Perzan, she was born in New Britain, Conn., on Feb. 8, 1922.

Regina “Reggie” graduated from New Britain High School in 1940 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a WAVE in 1943. She served as an aviation storekeeper at Sanford Naval Air Station in Florida, where she met her future husband, Peter. They were married in 1945 and, after being discharged, they settled in Peter’s hometown of Greenport.

Regina worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Plum Island, where she was a purchasing agent until her retirement in 1982. In 2013, she moved to Rochester, N.Y., to live with her daughter, Andrea.

Regina was predeceased by her husband, Peter, in 2003 and six brothers and sisters, Waldaslaw, Cecelia, Elizabeth, Henry, Boleslaw and Chester. She is survived by her children, Peter Jr. (Susan), Mary, Barbara (Mark) Collins and Andrea, and by her grandchildren, Michael, Kristina, Matthew and Sam.

Regina and Peter enjoyed dancing and traveling in their retirement. She also enjoyed sewing, reading, cooking and spending time with family and friends. She will be deeply missed for her infectious smile, laughter and positive attitude that she maintained even as her health declined in later years.

A memorial visitation will take place Monday, Nov. 13, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

