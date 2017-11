Eleanor Kinscherf of Greenport died at her home Nov. 4. She was 82.

Predeceased by her husband, Edwin, in 1998, Ms. Kinscherf is survived by her son, Ronald Cusack; stepchildren Susan Jencen, Karen Weigand, Edwin Kinscherf, Alice Luciano, Candace Murray; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was also predeceased by her stepdaughter Debora Maguire.

The family received visitors Nov. 7 at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral service took place Nov. 8 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport. Interment followed at St. Agnes R.C. Church Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice or St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

