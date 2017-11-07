Ruroede services set

A memorial visitation for West Needham Ruroede of Greenport will take place Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, where a chapel service will take place at 6 p.m.
Mr. Ruroede died Oct. 21 at the age of 58.
A memorial visitation for West Needham Ruroede of Greenport will take place Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, where a chapel service will take place at 6 p.m.
Mr. Ruroede died Oct. 21 at the age of 58.
Eleanor Kinscherf of Greenport died at her home Nov. 4. She was 82. Comments comments
Regina A. DeDuck, a longtime resident of Greenport, died in Rochester, N.Y., Nov. 4. She was 95. The daughter of…
Read More
Stanley J. Harris of Greenport died at his home Oct. 15, 2017, surrounded by his loving family. He was 94….
Read More