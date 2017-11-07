Obituaries

Ruroede services set

by |
11/07/2017 4:40 PM |
No Comments

A memorial visitation for West Needham Ruroede of Greenport will take place Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, where a chapel service will take place at 6 p.m.

Mr. Ruroede died Oct. 21 at the age of 58.

Comments

comments