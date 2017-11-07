Joanne M. Solo of Southold died Nov. 6 at her home. She was 64.

The daughter of Conrad and Gloria Poisson, she was born May 22, 1953, in Brooklyn.

Ms. Solo worked as a teachers’ aide at Greenport School District.

On March 10, 1984, she married Mark Solo in Rosedale, Queens.

Family members said Ms. Solo had a “strong religious faith” and that she knitted blankets for newborns and enjoyed gardening, walking and cooking.

She is survived by her husband, Mark, and daughters Lauren and Jacqueline, all of Southold and her brothers, William and Michael Poisson.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Nov. 9, from 7 to 9 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 10, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral service will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at St. Patrick R.C. Church in Southold. Interment will follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Brooklyn.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice or Memorial Sloan Kettering.

