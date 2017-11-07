Elizabeth A. Hulbert of Cutchogue died Nov. 7. She was 82.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Nov. 10, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt. Interment will take place at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Huntington.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

A complete obituary will follow.

