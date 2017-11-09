Guiseppe LaFata

Giuseppe LaFata of Riverhead died Nov. 7 at his home. He was 77.

The son of Vito and Giovanna LaFata, he was born Oct. 4, 1940, in Carini, Italy.

Mr. LaFata worked at LaStrada Restaurant in Patchouge and Sound Gardens Nursery in Wading River. He was a member of St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead.

Family members said he enjoyed gardening and wine making.

Mr. LaFata is survived by his wife, Silvana, whom he married Oct. 20, 1968, in New York City; his daughters, Giovanna Scanlon and Anna LaFata-Sohre; his son, Vito; his brothers, Salvatore, Frank and Jack LaFata and two grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Nov. 12, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov 13, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment followed at the church cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Comments

comments