Blotter: Eggs thrown at cars on Halloween in Greenport

A Greenport man reported an egg was thrown at his car on Halloween, according to a Southold Town police report.

Officers stopped a car that matched the description given around 9 p.m. and those who were interviewed said the person who threw the egg left, the report stated.

A Greenport woman also reported an egg being thrown at her car last Tuesday around 10 p.m., police said. Officers were unable to find who threw it, the report stated.

• A Greenport man said he was hit in the face by an unknown male around 11 p.m. last Tuesday in Greenport, police said. Police observed the man’s eye was swollen and that he had a small cut under it, the report states. Officers canvassed the area with negative results, officials said.

• A Cutchogue man said he saw someone driving around taking political signs on Route 25 in Orient around 8 a.m. last Thursday, police said. Officers were unable to locate the described vehicle, officials said.

• An East Marion woman called police Friday after a neighbor began to yell at her while she was walking through her neighborhood asking what she was doing there, police said. The man was located and was advised not to yell at neighbors, the report stated.

• A Riverhead man was pulled over after a police officer witnessed him crossing a double yellow line to pass a slower-moving vehicle on Main Road in Southold around 4 p.m. on Friday, police said.

The officer detected an odor of marijuana, which was found in the vehicle. The man was issued a field appearance ticket, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

