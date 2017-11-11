Cross Country: Mattituck girls ninth in state meet

It has become a team tradition.

Every November — or at least every November for the past six years — the Mattituck High School girls cross-country team finds itself running against some of the best teams and runners in New York State.

That is how the Tuckers spent Saturday, competing as a team in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championships for the sixth year in a row. Mattituck finished ninth among 11 teams in the team scoring in Class C with 215 points at Wayne Central School in Ontario Center. Christian Brothers Academy-Syracuse was first with 62.

Last year Mattituck was fifth, its best showing in the state meet since it came in fourth in 2012.

Mattituck’s top runner, sophomore Payton Maddaloni, turned in a time of 22 minutes, 19.5 seconds, putting her in 42nd place, two places ahead of a teammate, freshman Bella Masotti (22:19.6). Also running for the Tuckers were freshman Kylie Conroy (74th in 23:05.5), freshman Abby Rosato (11th in 24:56.6), senior Meg Dinizio (114th in 25:14.2), senior Jane DiGregorio (118th in 25:26.0) and freshman Emma Reidy (121st in 26:01.0).

Livonia senior Hayleigh Pulotti was first in 19:24.6.

In the Class D race, Southold sophomore Olivia Lynch capped off her first full cross-country season, coming in 53rd in 22:54.1. The top finisher was Tully freshman Brooke Rauber in 18:51.6.

Demchak, Daddona run their second state meet. Mattituck junior Christian Demchak and Southold junior Michael Daddona both ran in their second state meet.

Demchak finished 31st in the Class C boys race in 17:52.0. Glens Falls senior Chris Hughes won in 16:52.7.

Daddona was 93rd in Class D in 20:31.5. Shelter Island sophomore Kal Lewis was first in 16:44.6.

Photo caption: The Mattituck girls team, competing in its sixth straight state meet, finished ninth among 11 teams Saturday. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

