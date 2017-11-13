Cops: Driver towing food trailer arrested for DWI in Southold

Southold Town police arrested the driver who was towing a food trailer for Noah’s restaurant in Southold Sunday for driving while intoxicated, according to a police press release.

Police received a report of a vehicle driving erratically on Main Road, police said. The vehicle was located and stopped for failing to maintain its lane of travel at about 4:19 p.m. Police said Justin Schwartz, 42, of Long Beach failed field sobriety tests at the scene was found to be intoxicated.

He was arrested for misdemeanor DWI, police said.

He had been previously arrested for DWI in 2015, according to prior reports.

