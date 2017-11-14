Margaret Flynn Hagerman passed away peacefully at her home in Southold on Nov. 13. She was 91 years old.

A true Southold native, “Midge” was born at her parents’ home on South Harbor Road on Jan. 12, 1926. She was the fifth of seven children of John Flynn of Ireland and Catherine Andrews Flynn of Scotland, and their first child born in America. Later the family moved to their new home just down the road to what was then called “Flynn’s Hill.”

In 1946 she married Kenneth Hagerman, her Southold High School sweetheart, when he returned home from the war.

She worked several years at both Kramer’s Drug Store and Southold Pharmacy. She later opened her own store, Midge’s Fabrics.

Ken and Midge loved to travel in their RV and spent many months together seeing the country, managing to reach 49 states. Midge was proud of her Irish heritage, and traveled to Ireland twice to visit her father’s hometown.

Midge had a talent for crafts, be it sewing, quilting, braiding rugs or knitting winter hats of all colors for her great-grandchildren. Last year she donated several dozen hats to CAST for their distribution. She loved lighthouses, was an avid reader, crossword puzzle fanatic, Yankees fan, and a great cook.

In 1974 she attended classes at Suffolk Community College, eventually receiving her associate degree, of which she was especially proud. She was a past president of the Southold American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

Her “The Way it Was” articles written for the Peconic Bay Shopper gave birth to the paper’s present genre of preserving local history.

Predeceased by her husband, Kenneth, in 2010, she is survived by one sister, Elizabeth Picozzi of Fort Pierce, Fla.; daughter, JoAnn Burt of Colorado Springs, Colo., son, Michael Hagerman (Rita) of Southold, daughter, Marilyn Dunn (Michael) of Southold; and Lily, her canine best friend and companion; her grandchildren, Wendy Thomas (Aaron) of Colorado Springs, Jessica Hagerman of West Springfield, Mass., Sarah Sirico (Michael) of Southold, Amanda Czartosieski (Chris) of Southold, Daniel Hagerman (Dawn) of Southold, Matthew Dunn (Coast Guard, stationed at Cape May, N.J.) and Kelly Dimon (Chris) of Mattituck. Her great-grandchildren are Gracie Thomas, Ben Thomas, Luca Sirico, Elliott Sirico, Evan Czartosieski, Ian Czartosieski, Henry Dimon and Gus Hagerman.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, Nov. 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. A prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Southold Sunshine Society, P.O. Box 251, Southold, NY 11971 or East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton, NY 11978.

