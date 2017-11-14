Elizabeth A. Hulbert of Cutchogue and Palm Harbor, Fla. died Nov. 7, 2017, at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. She was 82.

Born in Bay Shore on Dec. 22, 1934, to Dorothy (Jones) and Gilbert A. Hubbs, she graduated Brockport College at the age of 19.

She immediately began teaching in Huntington but since she had no car or driver’s license, her grandfather drove her to and from the family home in Hauppauge. Later she taught in the Wantagh School District.

Formerly of Greenlawn and Centerport, Ms. Hulbert was active in Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Parish and its parish outreach. She also served as a Eucharistic Minister and was president of the Parish St. Vincent DePaul Conference for six years.

Locally, she was a member of the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council and Cutchogue New Suffolk Library. She will be remembered for her love of animals.

Surviving are her husband, Raymond; three children, Christopher, Matthew and Meghan and grandchildren, Paul, Alexis, Giana and Nicole.

The family received visitors Nov. 9 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Nov. 10 at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt. Interment followed at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Huntington with prayers by the Rev. Scott Daniels.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

