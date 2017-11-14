Valerie Kremer Reeve passed quietly on Nov. 6 at the age of 63 from breast cancer.

Valerie was born in Hartsdale, N.Y. Nov. 5, 1954, the daughter of Drs. William and Laura (Hill) Kremer. Along with her sister Corinne (born in 1950), she attended Rye Country Day School.

In 1972 Val was granted early admission to Hood College when her family moved to Fredrick, Md. She transferred to Dickinson College her sophomore year and graduated in 1976. Val went on to receive her master’s degree in art history from University of Virginia in 1978, with a specialty in quattrocento painting. She later received a master’s degree in fine art from Parsons School of Design in 1988.

It was at Parsons that she met her future husband, C. Foster Reeve, whom she married in 1993. They resided in Brooklyn until the birth of their first child, Bridgit, in 1994, then moved to Greenport in 1995. Their second child, Laura, was born in 1998.

Valerie was an active and talented artist and showed her work in many New York City galleries over the years. She was also a prolific writer of poetry and prose, and enjoyed the company of local writers and writing groups. Valerie devoted much time to her church, First Presbyterian Church of Southold, where her commitment to enhancing the lives of others found fertile ground. She often volunteered at Maureen’s Haven, helping serve the needs of those trying to get back on their feet.

Valerie will be remembered for many things by many people: her unvarnished views, her compassion, wisdom and humor about the things she experienced across the arc of her life; a devoted mother and wife who celebrated the full and continuing education of her family with many trips abroad, where she could share her knowledge of history and art. Valerie brought light into every room she entered, and that light will continue to shine with those who had the good fortune of knowing her.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, at First Presbyterian Church of Southold

The family requests a a small donation to a homeless shelter for children, Clairvaux Farm, 21 Veazey Cove Road Earleville, MD 21919, one of Val’s favorite charities.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments