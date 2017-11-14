Alphons W. Westee Jr., formerly of Westbury, N.Y., Southport, Conn., and Laurel died Nov. 13 at his home. He was 95 years old.

Al and his wife, Margaret (McLeod), were married for over 69 years. They were members of North Fork Country Club in Cutchogue for over 35 years and were avid golfers and bridge players.

Born in Richmond Hill, Queens, Al attended Richmond Hill High School and Lafayette College in Easton, Pa. After 36 years with the IBM Corporation, he retired Jan. 1, 1983, as director of litigation administration operations in Armonk, N.Y.

During World War II, Al joined the U.S. Army as an aviation cadet in February 1942, and graduated from pilot school as a second lieutenant. With further flight training, he became a B-26 Martin Marauder pilot with the 9th Air Force, 397th Bomb Group, 598th Squadron in Europe. He was shot down Dec. 23, 1944, while on his 25th mission to destroy the Eller Railroad Bridge over the Moselle River, which took place during the Battle of the Bulge.

Al was a POW until liberated by General Patton in June 1945. He was awarded the Air Medal, with four oak leaf clusters, for his 25 missions over Europe, and the Purple Heart, with one oak leaf cluster, for wounds he received on his last mission. In February 1951, while working at IBM, Al was recalled to active duty with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and served a tour of active duty of 17 months. He continued in the U.S. Air Force active reserve until 1982, when he retired with the rank of lieutenant colonel, after serving over a span of 40 years.

Although his beloved wife predeceased him in July 2012, he is survived by three daughters: Margaret Victoria McDowell of Laurel, Jane Carol Cucchi of Aquebogue and Bonnie Westee Anderson of Laurel. Al and Margaret had 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He was also predeceased by two sisters, June Enzel and Florence Schuler. He is survived by his brother, Dr. Donald Westee of Auburn, N.Y.

Services will be held Thursday, Nov. 16, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. Al will be interred with his wife at Calverton National Cemetery at a private family service.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice in Westhampton Beach, Northport VA Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project.

