Former Riverhead resident John R. Ashmore of Rocky Point died Nov. 11 in Oakdale. He was 91.

The son of John and Ruth (Nesbitt) Ashmore he was born May 9, 1926, in Belfast, Maine.

Mr. Ashmore served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He worked as an engineer/fireman for Pennsylvania Railroad.

Predeceased by his first wife, Theresia, in 1994, Mr. Ashmore is survived by his wife, Elsie Schaefer-Ashmore of Rocky Point; daughters Theresa and Julie Ashmore; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Interment will took place Nov. 14 at Calverton National Cemetery.

Arrangements were in the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Comments

comments