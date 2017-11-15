Claire Anne Lincoln, daughter of Judd and Suzanne Lincoln of Mattituck, died suddenly Nov. 14, 2017. She was 14 months old.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Nov. 17, from 5 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Mattituck Presbyterian Church, the Rev. Dr. John Carrick officiating. Interment will follow at Cutchogue Cemetery.

Memorial donations to the Carillon Fund at Mattituck Presbyterian Church would be appreciated.

A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Suffolk Times.

