Blotter: Driving while intoxicated arrests on Route 48

A Mastic Beach man was arrested Sunday for driving while intoxicated in Southold, according to a Southold Town police report.

Charles Taylor, 27, was pulled over around 10:30 on Route 48 and charged with DWI, police said.

• Miguel Herrera of Southold was arrested for DWI on Route 48 in Southold Sunday around 10:40 p.m., police said.

• Siarhei Palianok, 45, of Cutchogue was arrested for misdemeanor DWI last Thursday around 11 p.m. in Greenport, police said.

• A Mattituck man called police Sunday when he observed someone hunting on town property on Mill Road in Mattituck with no permit, police said. The hunter, a West Islip man, said he did not know he needed a permit and was asked to leave the property around 2 p.m., police said.

• A Southold woman reported seeing someone looking through the basement window as her son was playing downstairs last Tuesday, police said. Police checked the property but could not find anyone around 7 p.m., the report states.

• A Mattituck woman called the police when she saw a truck with a political sign parked within 100 feet of a polling place on Election Day, police said. After much back and forth, the owner of the truck agreed to remove the sign around 4:30 p.m., the report states.

• A Mattituck man called police last Thursday when he heard a loud noise on his porch, and he found that someone placed a large pumpkin on his steps and then left around 9 p.m., police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

