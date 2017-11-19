Former longtime Greenport resident Kathryn Joan Kart of Southold died Sept. 22 in Southold. She was 60.

The daughter of Edward Kart and Benedita Binkis-Kart, she was born Sept. 28, 1956, at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport.

Ms. Kart was a graduated of Greenport High School. For 25 years, she worked as a dietary chef at Eastern Long Island Hospital.

She was a member of the women’s art league that met at Sofie’s Restaurant in Southold. For 15 years she played in the Greenport Women’s Softball League. She was also a 25-year member of the Triangle Yacht Club.

Family members said Ms. Kart was “fun-loving and great to be around,” and that she loved her family and friends and enjoyed hiking, camping, fishing and cooking over and open fire at Clark’s Beach.

Ms. Kart is survived by her sisters, Margaret Dow of Dunnellon, Fla., Carol Standish of Monroeton, Pa., Patricia Cochran of Omaha, Neb., Nancy Capobianco of Peconic and Barbara D’Ambrosio of Aquebogue. She was predeceased by her brother Carl Kart, sister Charlotte VanBrunt Oct. 6, 2006, brother William Kart Nov. 1, 2012 and her sister Susan Long July 8, 2017.

A private funeral service will take place at St. Agnes R.C. Church Cemetery in Greenport. Family and close friends are invited to a celebration of Ms. Kart’s life Saturday, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sofie’s Restaurant in Southold.

Memorial donations may be made to Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport.

Arrangements were in the care of Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

