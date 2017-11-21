Cops: Two drunk men arrested at winery after shoving officers

Two men who created a disturbance after being denied service at a local winery were arrested Sunday afternoon, according to Southold Town police.

Nicholas D’Agostino, 22, of Syossett and Tristan Alfano, 22, of Huntington were both charged with a misdemeanor count of obstructing governmental administration after they confronted officers, police said.

Officers responded to Osprey’s Dominion in Peconic at about 2:30 p.m. after being notified of a disturbance. Police found a large group had been denied service because of their level of intoxication. When they were advised to leave, they became disruptive and were yelling obscenities, police said. Some members began knocking over wine barrels and throwing items on the roof of the winery, police said.

After being asked to leave again by police, the two men allegedly shoved police officers. They were arrested and transported to police headquarters.

