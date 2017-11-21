Cynthia J. Ribinski of Cutchogue died Nov.20, 2017. Formerly of Hartsdale, she was 72 years old.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Nov. 22, from 6 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 24, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, Father Peter Garry, officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations to a cancer charity of your choice in Cynthia’s memory would be appreciated.

A complete obituary will follow.

