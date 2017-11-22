Mattituck students decorate shops for the holidays

With the holidays quickly approaching, Mattituck High School art students are helping bring cheer to local businesses.

The students drew stencils on white paper — including drawings of reindeer, stockings, snowmen, sleds, wreaths and more — and hung them on the outside of the windows of local stores in the Mattituck Marketplace. Then, from the inside, they painted the designs on the windows Tuesday morning.

Art teacher Dina Rose said Mattituck students have participated in the tradition for over a decade, each year on the Tuesday before school lets out for Thanksgiving break.

“It gets them excited for the holiday season,” Ms. Rose said of the tradition. “And it brings some cheer to the community and [the students] get excited to do that for everyone.”

Click through the slideshow below to see the students at work.

Photo Credit: Sarah Park paints a wreath on the window of Village Mattituck Wine and Liquor Tuesday morning. (Credit: Nicole Smith)

