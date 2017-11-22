Former Cutchogue resident Michael D. Wilson of Medford, died Nov. 16 at the age of 55.

He was the beloved father of Collin; cherished brother of Yvonne Crump, Joann Crump, and Jeffrey.

Michael was predeceased by his parents, Roland Wilson and Minnie Christine Jones.

Michael grew up in Cutchogue and graduated in 1981 from Mattituck High School. He was an avid outdoors man enjoyed fishing and was a bird lover.

Visitation for Michael will take place Saturday, Nov. 25, from 11-11:30 a.m. A prayer service will be held at 11:30 Am. Burial will follow at Cutchogue Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at tuthillfh.com.

This is a paid notice.

