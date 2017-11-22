Cops: One store out of 12 caught selling alcohol to minor

An underage drinking operation in Southold Town resulted in one arrest Wednesday, according to New York State police.

Police targeted 12 stores from Mattituck to Southold and 11 of them complied by not selling alcohol to a minor, police said.

Police arrested Christopher Russ, 19, a cashier at the Southold IGA for allegedly selling alcoholic beverages to an undercover State police operative. He was charged with unlawfully dealing with a child and prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage, police said.

The following establishments were found to be in compliance:

• 7-Eleven in Southold

• Village Liquor Store in Southold

• Royal Mini Mart in Southold

• Citgo Quick Mart in Cutchogue

• Peconic Liquors in Cutchogue

• Valero Food Mart in Cutchogue

• 7-Eleven in Cutchogue

• Okan Grocery/BP in Mattituck

• J. Shields Fine Wines & Spirits in Mattituck

• Handy Pantry in Mattituck

• La Tienda in Mattituck

