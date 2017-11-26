Carlece Kay Verity of Southold died Nov. 22, 2017, at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport. She was 85.

She was born Feb. 17, 1932, in Baldwin, to Harold and Hazel (Carman) Pearsall. On Jan. 28, 1951, she married Wilbur A. Verity in Baldwin and together they made their home there until 1971, when they moved to the North Fork.

“Carla” had been a member of the Calvary Protestant Church in Baldwin and The Women of the Moose.

She worked for 15 years in the VanBourgondien Greenhouses in Peconic.

Surviving are her husband Wilbur A. Verity; three sons Scott (Patti) Verity of Mattituck, Duane Verity of Marion, Ill. and William (Sandy) Verity of Morrisonville, N.Y.; sister Jacqueline Melz of Tucson, Ariz. and five grandchildren, Jacelyn Annett, Andrew Caswell and Evelyn, Mark and Kyle Verity. She was predeceased by six sisters LaRue Drapeau, Millicent Drapeau, Jean Artale, Velma Frankenberg, Cynthia Denton and Beverly Conklin.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Nov. 26, from 2 to 6 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where services will be held at 5:30 p.m. by Caren Heacock, pastoral assistant of the Mattituck Presbyterian Church.

Carla will be laid to rest Monday, Nov. 27, at 10:30 a.m. at Greenfield Cemetery in Uniondale.

