Kenneth Demchak of Aquebogue died peacefully at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue on Nov. 25 at the age of 73.

Ken is survived by his wife of 49 years, Eileen ( née Carey); daughters and son-in-laws Donna and Joe Rizzo, Amy Demchak-Connell and Michael Connell and Jill Demchak; grandchildren, Gavin, Greyson and Delu Rizzo, Christian and Nate Demchak, and Jack Demchak Connell. Ken is also survived by his siblings, Michael Demchak, Shirley Tucker, and Elizabeth Griffin.

Ken was born May 17, 1944, in Greenport to Michael and Elizabeth (Cheshire) Demchak. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1962. Ken served in the U.S. Navy from 1962 to 1966 on the U.S.S. Enterprise. His ship was deployed to the Cuban Missile Crisis and Vietnam War.

Ken has been the owner of Michaels Wines and Liquors in Riverhead for 51 years.

Ken’s kind and gentle demeanor was apparent to everyone he met, as he always offered a thoughtful word or compliment to lift the spirits of others. He enjoyed peaceful mornings watching the birds, warm winters with his wife in Naples, Fla. and nice bottles of red wine with his many dear friends.

Ken’s presence in Riverhead was always visible as he drove around town in his distinctive 1971 Chevrolet pickup truck for the past 46 years. Known lovingly as “Pop” to his six beloved grandchildren, Ken was a devoted grandfather who loved to share stories about his grandchildren’s achievements and could often be found at a baseball field, lacrosse field, or basketball court, cheering them on.

Ken’s generosity was apparent through his many donations to local charities and causes. East End Hospice, an organization that Ken supported for many decades, provided him with the utmost loving and attentive care in his final days.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Nov. 30, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead followed by interment at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.

Donations to East End Hospice in Ken’s name will be gratefully accepted.

