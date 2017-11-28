On Sunday morning, Nov. 26, Donald Spates of Southold passed away at his home after battling cancer.

Don injected humor and sarcasm throughout his life and never lost his Brooklyn grit. As a longtime owner of Hart’s Hardware, Don established many connections with members of the community.

He was an avid tennis player, birder, and Rolling Stones fan. He also enjoyed fine food, wine and travel. Most recently, he traveled to Antarctica to celebrate his 50th wedding anniversary with his wife, Gigi, and daughter, Carrie.

Don’s family will welcome visitors Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their home at 11115 Main Bayview Road.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to Doctors Without Borders or the Quogue Wildlife Refuge.

Arrangements were entrusted to DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Homes.

This is a paid notice.

