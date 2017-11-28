Walter R. Kuhn Jr. of Huntington and Southold died peacefully in his Southold home Nov. 28, 2017.

He was a direct descendant from his mother’s family to Timothy Scudder, who settled in Southold in 1652 and Huntington in 1660.

Mr. Kuhn was born in Brooklyn Sept. 19, 1931. After graduating from St. Bonaventure University and attending St. John’s University School of Law, he entered the insurance field in opening his own brokerage office in Huntington in 1960. His firm provided coverages for municipalities, businesses and individuals, including a Nobel Prize laureate. Mr. Kuhn was active in that industry for more than 45 years.

Mr. Kuhn was a past president of the Long Island chapter of St. Bonaventure Alumni and served on its national board for many years. He was a democratic committeeman for over 50 years. He was a past president of The Huntington Insurance Agents Group, past president of the New York State Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, a past exalted ruler of the Huntington Elks, and a life member of the Knights of Columbus, The Scudder Association and the Sons of the Revolution. He was listed in “Who’s Who In New York 1986” and the “Hereditary Society Blue Book 1992”.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 30, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A burial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at St. Patrick R.C. Church in Southold. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

