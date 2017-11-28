Greenport resident Henry L. Baier formerly of East Hampton died Nov. 25 in Greenport. He was 87.

The son of Catherine and Henry Baier, he was born June 11, 1930, in New York City.

Mr. Baier served in the U.S. Marine Corps. from 1951 to 1959, achieving the rank of corporal.

He graduated from the New York Institute of Technology with a degree in engineering. For 25 years, he worked as an electrical engineer for Western Union.

Family members said Mr. Baier was an avid sailor and enjoyed guitar and piano playing.

Predeceased by his wife, Margaret in 2015, whom he married Dec. 23, 1956, in New York City, Mr. Baier is survived by his son, John, of East Hampton; his daughters, Midge Kayfez of Austin, Texas and Joan Baier of Greensboro, N.C. and one grandchild.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. Interment will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, at Calverton National Cemetery.

Comments

comments