Stella Bertolini of Greenport died Nov. 26. She was 82.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Dec. 1, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

The family has suggested memorial donations be made to Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center, 33 Warner Road, Huntington, ,NY 11743.

A complete obituary will follow.

