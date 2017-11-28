Obituaries

Parnell G. O’Connell

Parnell G. O’Connell of New York City and Mattituck died Nov. 27. He was 54.

Funeral arrangements, incomplete at this time are in the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

A complete obituary will follow.

