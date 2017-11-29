Cops: Carpenter stole more than $50K worth of jewelry from home

A carpenter who stole more than $50,000 worth of jewelry from a Mattituck home was arrested following an investigation by Southold Town and Suffolk County police.

Harold Varnot, 56, allegedly sold the stolen jewelry at pawn stores in Shirley and Patchogue, police said. Mr. Varnot, who was listed in a press release as from Clayton, N.C., had been employed at the home as a carpenter when the jewelry was stolen earlier this month, police said.

He was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, police said. He was processed by Suffolk police and the investigation is ongoing between the two departments.

