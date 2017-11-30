George Scott IV, 35, of Aquebogue, died Nov. 28, 2017. He was born April 29, 1982, in Riverhead. The son of Jeanne and George Scott, he attended Riverhead High School and graduated from SUNY Cortland in 2007.

George’s love for his nieces and nephews was unsurpassed. His love for shopping for his family brought wonderful memories and beautiful gifts, gadgets and toys to all who knew him. His passion for life, snowboarding, and overwhelming love for his family were endless.

George is survived by his parents Jeanne Scott, George Scott and Jeff Hallock; his sisters Rebecca, Katie and Julie and his nieces and nephews, Brandon, Dylan, Sophie and Owen.

A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, Dec. 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. at his family’s home, 10 Meeting House Creek Rd, Aquebogue, NY.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you bring a new, unwrapped gift that will be donated to a local North Fork Toys for Tots organization.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments