Robin Simcik of East Marion died at her home on Nov. 28. She was 60.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, Dec. 2, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Funeral services will be held during the evening visitation at 7:30 p.m, Father Stan Wadowski officiating. The Rite of Committal will be private.

Memorial donations to East End Hospice would be appreciated.

A complete obituary will follow.

Comments

comments