Southold Blotter: DWI Task Force enforcement results in two arrests

Police arrested two men on drunken-driving charges during increased enforcement as part of the Driving While Intoxicated Task Force on the night before Thanksgiving.

Richard Day, 26, of Southold was charged with DWI after being stopped for several traffic violations on Central Avenue in Greenport at about 2 a.m. Thursday, police said. He was arrested by a Suffolk County Highway Patrol officer.

A 56-year-old Mastic man was also arrested after being observed failing to maintain his lane while traveling west on County Road 48 in Mattituck just before 11 p.m.

Pasquale Cutone refused to submit to a roadside breath test and was also found driving with a revoked license, police said. He was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in addition to DWI, police said.

• A Southold man was detained by Southampton police last Monday and it was discovered there was an active warrant in the Town of Southold, police said. John Finn was taken into Southold police custody on an assault charge, a misdemeanor, around 12:40 p.m., police said.

• A Southold man reported his boat missing Saturday after it broke free from its mooring in Town Creek in Southold around 10:30 a.m., police said.

• The Southold Fire Department responded to a chimney fire Friday around 9:30 p.m. on Richmond Road, police said. The fire was extinguished prior to arrival and the house was determined safe, officials said.

• A Greenport business owner called police last Friday around 8:45 p.m. after an unknown man grabbed a $1.99 bag of candy while walking out of the store, police said. The owner said she would press charges if the suspect was found, police said.

• A Mattituck woman called police when her stove caught on fire while she was cooking Friday, police said. The fire was out before police arrived. The fire department cleared the scene and determined the fire was due to a faulty heating element, the report states.

• An anonymous caller reported an unknown person dumping household garbage at Bailie Beach in Mattituck last Thursday, police said. Police arrived at the scene and noticed multiple cardboard boxes and bundled newspapers around 1:30 p.m., the report states.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

