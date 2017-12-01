Helen C. Krupski

Helen C. (Sawicki) Krupski of Cutchogue died at her home on Dec. 1, 2017 at the age of 92.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, Dec. 3, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Catholic Church in Cutchogue, Father Mariusz Gorazd officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations to the Cutchogue Fire Department Rescue Squad, Eastern Long Island Hospital and/or East End Hospice would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

