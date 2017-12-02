Greenport comes out in force for parade of lights, tree lighting

The Village of Greenport got into the Christmas spirit Saturday with the fire department’s parade of lights followed by a tree lighting in Mitchell Park.
The event brought residents out into the cold night air for an event that involved community members of all ages.
The school choir sang songs and children were given a chance to meet Santa Claus just three weeks shy of his busiest work day of the year.
Photos by David Benthal
Greenport Mayor George Hubbard Jr. addresses the crowd.
Greenport music teacher Erika Cabral with her students.
Justin Moore of the Greenport School Children’s Choir.
Kayleigh Moore (middle) and Justin Moore.
Greenport Children’s Choir
Greenport Children’s Choir
Greenport Children’s Choir
Winners of the Greenport Schools art contest lighting the tree.
Winners of the Greenport Schools art contest lighting the tree.
Winners of the Greenport Schools art contest lighting the tree.
Winners of the Greenport Schools art contest lighting the tree.
Melissa Roza and her daughter, Vanessa.
