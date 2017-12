Shellabration, the popular celebration of shellfish held for one weekend every December in Greenport, got underway Saturday.

During the event, which benefits Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Back to the Bays initiative and the SPAT program, several of Greenport’s restaurants serve up discounted oyster, clam and scallop dishes along with drink specials.

The event, now in its sixth year, continues from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

