Work on switches at the Long Island Rail Road crossing at Peconic Lane in Peconic will change train schedules between Greenport and Ronkonkoma on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Four eastbound trains and four westbound trains between Ronkonkoma and Greenport will be canceled on Dec. 12 and bus service will be provided to accommodate travelers between Greenport, Southold, Mattituck, Riverhead, Yaphank and Medford, connecting them to regular service between Ronkonkoma and Penn Station. Regular service will resume Wednesday, Dec. 13.

The single, main track will be taken out of service after 6:59 a.m., when the 5:30 train from Greenport to Ronkonkoma arrives.

Canceled eastbound trains include the 7:30 a.m. 12:42 p.m. and 6:53 p.m. departures from Ronkonkoma to Greenport; as well as the 5:21 p.m. train from Ronkonkoma to Yaphank, according to a press release from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Passengers will board buses at Ronkonkoma and should expect up to 18 minutes of additional travel time, the MTA said.

Tuesday’s canceled westbound trains include the 9:43 a.m., 2:43 p.m., and 9:39 p.m. departures from Greenport to Ronkonkoma; as well as the 6 p.m. from Yaphank to Ronkonkoma. Westbound customers at Greenport, Yaphank or Medford stations will board buses up to 18 minutes earlier than their normal train time in order to arrive at Ronkonkoma in time for westbound trains.

Replacing the switches is supposed to improve the service and reliability along the main line stretch between Ronkonkoma and Greenport, according to the MTA.

A special timetable can be found here.

Photo caption: Trains are canceled due to work at the rail road crossing on Peconic Lane in Peconic. (Credit: Taylor K. Vecsey)

