SUV slams into Greenport Harbor Brewery in Peconic

A two-car crash Monday afternoon ended with one of the vehicles hitting Greenport Harbor Brewery on Main Road in Peconic, damaging the distillery side of the building and sending the driver to a local hospital, according to Southold Town police.



Both cars, mid-size sport utility vehicles, were traveling east when the one car rear-ended a Ford Escape, sending it through a parking lot by Virtual 3-D Technology Corp and then into the brewery building, police said.

The driver of the first SUV was taken away in police custody, but was not injured, police said. The officer on scene was unsure what charges were being levied against the man.

The Ford Escape suffered front and rear-end damage. There was a small hole in the building.

The driver of the Escape was conscious and alert and taken to a nearby hospital, police said. He was the only person in the SUV.

A building inspector was on the scene surveying the damage to the building.

Photo caption: An SUV ended up striking the side of Greenport Harbor Brewery in Peconic after a crash Monday afternoon. (Credit: Nicole Smith)

