Former Greenport resident Joseph A. Moore of Riverhead died Dec. 1 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 58.

The son of William and Josephine (Swann) Moore, he was born July 21, 1959, in Greenport and graduated from high school in 1978.

On Sept. 15, 1984, he married Michelle Moore in Riverhead.

Mr. Moore worked as a custodian at Riverhead Central School District. Family members said he loved basketball.

Predeceased by his mother, Josephine, Mr. Moore is survived by his wife, Michelle Moore; his father; children, Joseph Jr., Yvonne and Jennifer and five grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Dec. 8, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Clinton Memorial AME Zion Church in Greenport, where a service will begin at 11 a.m. Cremation will be private.

Arrangements were in care of Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

