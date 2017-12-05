Former Mattituck resident Mary E. Jacobs of Medford died Dec. 1 at Brookhaven Hospital. She was 65.

The daughter of Charles and Nancy Jacobs, she was born in 1952 in Greenport and graduated from Mattituck High School in 1970.

Ms. Jacobs was a former hairdresser who worked at Carmines in Cutchogue.

Predeceased by her parents, she is survived by her brothers, Charles Jr. of Calverton, Jeff, of Mattituck and Henry, of Shelter Island.

Cremation was private. Interment will take place at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue at a later date.

Arrangements were in the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

