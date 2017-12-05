Longtime Mattituck resident Agnes M. Healy died Dec. 1. She was 69.

The daughter of Michael and Hanna Lovett, she was born Nov. 19, 1948, in New York City.

Ms. Healy was a high school graduate. She worked as a nurses’ aid for the Suffolk County Department of Health.

Family members said she loved to be with her grandchildren.

Predeceased by her husband, Vinny; father; and brother Michael, Ms. Healy is survived by her mother; her son, Christopher; brother Dan; sisters, Mary, Ann and Eileen and two grandsons.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Dec. 11, at noon at St. Patrick R.C. Church in Southold. Interment will take place at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue.

