Councilman suggests East End towns hold joint meeting on traffic

Councilman Bill Ruland suggested that East End towns come together to address traffic issues on the North Fork now that it’s the off-season.

He said Southold Town should host a meeting with officials from Greenport Village, Riverhead Town and Shelter Island sometime early in 2018, after newly elected officials are in place. The goal would be to discuss possible traffic solutions, specifically for weekend traffic. He stressed the importance of having police chiefs from each municipality in attendance.

“The involvement of the chiefs of police are imperative,” he said.

Mr. Ruland brought up the idea of limiting left-hand turns during certain times of the day during the busy season, but recognizes that may be an issue.

“There may well be a need for a concentrated traffic study in the areas where the flow is so heavy and the impediments are so strong,” Mr. Ruland said.

“As liaison to the [transportation] commission, very little would be lost by having people come together and talk about these issues,” he added.

Councilman Bill Ghosio said traffic was a major topic of discussion during the most recent election and that community members want answers.

Mr. Ruland said he would like to invite businesses to talk about issues as well.

“A lot of people weren’t going to the pumpkin farms and, ironically, all the businesses are hurting as a result,” Supervisor Scott Russell said.

The town will pick a date for early next year and proceed from there.

Photo caption: Traffic backed up in Jamesport in October. (Credit: Nicole Smith)

[email protected]

