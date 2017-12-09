An unlicensed Mattituck man was arrested there Nov. 27 for driving while intoxicated, according to Southold Town police.

Egidio Albizures Morataya, 39, was driving 45 mph in a 20 mph school zone around 11 a.m., police said. He failed a field sobriety test and was also charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, police said.

• Frank Doerwald, 50, was arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor, in Greenport Monday around 9:10 a.m., police said.

• A Greenport man was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor, after being stopped by police around 1 a.m. Saturday. An officer observed Alfred Welch, 61, place an empty beer can on the ground in a Greenport parking lot while driving through, police said.

The car was stopped and police saw an open bottle of tequila in plain view when the driver’s side door was opened. A DMV check revealed that Mr. Welch’s license had been suspended, police said.

He was also charged with multiple violations and was released on $250 bail and issued an appearance ticket for a future court date.

• Police officers found a kayak on Truman’s Beach in East Marion last Sunday, police said. There was nothing inside and no markings or signs of use. Gale force winds were blowing that day, the report states.

• Police reported that a large amount of soil, valued at $210, was stolen last Tuesday from Emma’s Garden in New Suffolk last Tuesday.

• An anonymous woman reported graffiti on a hunting sign at the Arshamomaque Preserve in Greenport last Tuesday, police said. Someone wrote “walk + get shot” in black magic marker on a sign warning hunters and hikers in the area, the report states.

• A Southold man reported being jumped by three men while walking through the cemetery at First Presbyterian Church in Southold around 5 p.m. last Wednesday, police said. He was able to get away, but did not call police until two hours after the incident, so police did not canvass the area, the report states.

• A Greenport woman reported an unknown person throwing rocks at her residence at various times of the day between Nov. 22 and Nov. 27, police said. She said she found rocks on the roof and on the ground near a window, which sustained some damage, police said.

• An employee of 7-Eleven in Mattituck reported an intoxicated Mattituck man trying to buy beer and refusing to leave when he was denied service Saturday around 12:46 a.m., police said. Police responded, escorted the man out of the store and advised him not to return that evening, officials said.

• A Southold woman called police Saturday around 10:47 a.m. to report that someone stole 100 personal checks from her mailbox and then tried to make a payment of $1,250, police said. The funds were never disbursed because there were insufficient funds in the account, the report states.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

