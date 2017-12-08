Education

Photos: NJROTC’s annual inspection in Southold

12/08/2017 5:15 PM |
Friday afternoon at Southold High School, family and friends gathered to watch the Southold-Mattituck-Greenport NJROTC perform drills during the cadets annual inspection.

The inspector was Commander Jimmie Miller, manager of Area Four, along with active military members.

“I do recognize that Southold is, and has been, one of the top units not only in Area Four, but as Major [William Grigonis] likes to say in the world,” Commander Miller said, sparking laughter and applause from the audience.

Maj. Grigonis said the cadets worked hard and it was “an amazing day.”

See more photos below:

The NJROTC Color Guard. (Photo credit: Krysten Massa)

Front: Cynthia Gonzalez. (Photo credit: Krysten Massa)

Front: Allie Peters and Chris Nicholson. (Photo credit: Krysten Massa)

Front: James Hoyt and Cathryn Jernick. (Photo credit: Krysten Massa)

Front left: Sean McElroy. (Photo credit: Krysten Massa)

Commander Jimmie Miller and Major Bill Grigonis. (Photo Credit: Krysten Massa)

Cathryn Jernick. (Photo credit: Krysten Massa)

Front: Joey Stuckart. (Photo Credit: Krysten Massa)

