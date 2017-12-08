Photos: NJROTC’s annual inspection in Southold

Friday afternoon at Southold High School, family and friends gathered to watch the Southold-Mattituck-Greenport NJROTC perform drills during the cadets annual inspection.

The inspector was Commander Jimmie Miller, manager of Area Four, along with active military members.

“I do recognize that Southold is, and has been, one of the top units not only in Area Four, but as Major [William Grigonis] likes to say in the world,” Commander Miller said, sparking laughter and applause from the audience.

Maj. Grigonis said the cadets worked hard and it was “an amazing day.”

