One Minute on the North Fork: Hashamomuck Pond in Southold

Riding the Long Island Rail Road to Greenport or traveling by car along Main Road, there is a point where you cross over Hashamomuck Pond in Southold and the views on both sides of the road are simply spectacular.

Our videographer Krysten Massa recently visited the site to take in the scenery from a closer viewpoint.

We hope you enjoy this moment as much as we did.

Riding the Long Island Rail Road to Greenport or traveling by car along Main Road, there is a point where you cross over Hashamomuck Pond in Southold and the views on both sides of the road are simply spectacular.

Our videographer Krysten Massa recently visited the site to take in the scenery from a closer viewpoint.

We hope you enjoy this moment as much as we did.

Comments

comments