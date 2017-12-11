Police: Unlicensed driver charged with DWI in Greenport

An unlicensed driver was arrested on a drunken driving charge Sunday after police noticed her failing to maintain her lane of travel on Center Street in Greenport, Southold Town police said.

Angelica Hernandez Ochoa, 31, of Greenport was stopped by officers at about 10 p.m., according to a town police press release.

She was found to be driving without a license and she also failed standardized field sobriety tests. She was held overnight for arraignment in Southold Town Justice Court on a charge of driving while intoxicated-unlicensed driver.

