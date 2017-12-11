Regina A. Orlowski of Mattituck died Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. She was 89.

“Jean” was born in Greenport Jan. 25, 1928, to Bertha (Ryan) and Irving Comiskey.

Predeceased by her husband Bruno D. “Brusie” Orlowski on Dec. 15, 1999, she is survived by her children, Susan Skrezec of Mattituck and Peter (Deborah) Orlowski of Mattituck; sister, Patricia Lee; grandchildren, Carl and Josh Skrezec, Karen Yacono and Jacy Ross and four great-grandchildren, Dominick and Rylie Skrezec, Myah Orlowski, Grace Ross and Evan Yacono.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Dec. 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church, Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations to the Mattituck Fire Department would be appreciated.

This is a paid notice.

