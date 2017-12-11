Elizabeth “Betty” Blasko, a former longtime resident of Greenport died on Dec. 9, 2017, at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. She was 90.

Born in Greenport, on Feb. 28, 1927, to Ethel May (Merrill) and George Capon, she was a graduate of Greenport Schools

She had been a skate instructor at the Greenport American Legion skating rink where she met her husband Carl H. Blasko Sr. On Oct. 15, 1949, she married Carl and together they made their home in Greenport for 57 years. They moved to the Founders Village Community in Southold nine years before his passing on July 17, 2016.

Betty had been employed by IGA and the Arcade in Greenport for many years.

In the community, she was a 60-year member of Greenport Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and a member of Greenport United Methodist Church.

In her free time, she enjoyed ceramics, Find-A-Word puzzles, playing bingo in Southold on Tuesdays and decorating her home for the holidays.

She is survived by four children, Carl H. Blasko Jr. (Lorraine) of Cutchogue, Bruce Blasko (Cathy) of Greenport, Karen Blasko of Southold and Gary Blasko (Carla) of Queensbury, N.Y.; three siblings, Ethel Quillin and George Capon both of Greenport and Bev Lehr of Southold and seven grandchildren, Timmy Blasko (Regina) of Cutchogue, Jayme Rishe (Marc) of Greenport, Gabby Blasko of Queensbury, Will Blasko of Greenport, Carter Blasko of Queensbury, John Blasko and Matthew Blasko of Greenport and great-grandchildren, Olivia and Charlie Blasko both of Cutchogue and Elizabeth Rishe of Greenport.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Dec. 12, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Services will be held at the funeral home at 7:30 p.m. Pastor Tom MacLeod of the North Fork United Methodist Church officiating.

Memorial donations to East End Hospice would be appreciated.

